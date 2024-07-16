Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic has once again been named a best hospital in the United States in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 "Best Hospitals" rankings, which were released today. Mayo Clinic continues to be top-ranked in more specialties than any other hospital, and Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Arizona are again recognized on the Honor Roll. U.S. News continues to rank hospitals numerically within states, and Mayo Clinic again ranks No. 1 in the U.S. News state rankings for Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.

"We're incredibly honored to once again lead in more specialties than any other medical center and be the only healthcare organization with two hospitals on the U.S. News Honor Roll," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic. "Setting the standard for patient-centered excellence is a tremendous responsibility, and one our teams take very seriously. Our steadfast focus at Mayo Clinic is to globally transform healthcare for people everywhere. This recognition, in combination with being named the No. 1 Hospital in the World again this year by Newsweek, affirms we are on the right path."

The annual rankings provide information for patients and their doctors so that they can make educated decisions about where to receive care.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been included on the Honor Roll since it was first published in 1990. Mayo Clinic in Arizona joins Rochester as an Honor Roll member for the eighth consecutive year.

U.S. News' Honor Roll of 20 top U.S. hospitals comprises the hospitals that earn the most points across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions based on patient experience, patient survival, discharge outcomes, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other medical experts. Mayo Clinic in Rochester received more points than any other hospital.

State and regional rankings

Mayo Clinic again ranks No. 1 in the U.S. News state rankings for Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for eight of the past nine years. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a "Best Regional Hospital" in Northwestern Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato has been recognized as a "Best Regional Hospital" in Southwest Minnesota.

"Mayo Clinic consistently holds the top spot as the leading healthcare provider globally, thanks to our staff's constant commitment to placing the needs of our patients above all else," says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. "Together, they continually raise the bar for excellence in healthcare."

Mayo Clinic's role today as a global destination for hope and healing began as a single-physician medical practice in 1864. Today, its mission remains steadfast, with more than 80,000 staff members providing expert, compassionate care to more than 1.3 million patients from every state and 130 countries each year.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and to providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.