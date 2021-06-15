Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Children's Center again ranked as a top-performing children's hospital on U.S. News & World Report's 2021–2022 "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings.

Mayo Clinic Children's Center in Rochester is ranked the No. 1 hospital in Minnesota and the five state region of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives some of the highest rankings in the upper Midwest and continues to rank among the top children's hospitals in the country. These recognitions are a testament to our staff's delivery of high-quality care and services," says Randall Flick, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "From prenatal patients to those transitioning into adulthood, Mayo Clinic Children's Center strives to improve the quality of life to children of all ages, abilities and health challenges." Mayo Clinic Children's Center ranked as a top-performing children's hospital in 8 of 10 pediatric specialties. The rankings identify the top 50 children's hospitals in each of 10 specialties considered. Only 89 children's hospitals of the 193 considered in the rankings were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty in 2021. Ranking in specialties demonstrates broad-based excellence and the effectiveness of the team-based approach that is the hallmark of the Mayo Clinic Model of Care. Mayo Clinic's rankings by pediatric specialty are:

Cancer (No. 35)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 43)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (tie No. 38)

Neonatology (tie No. 38)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 39)

Orthopedics (No. 12)

Pediatric Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery (tie No. 45)

Urology (No. 21)

"Similar to many other health care-related activities, the Best Children's Hospitals rankings had a slightly different approach this year because of the pandemic," says Dr. Flick. "U.S. News & World Report incorporated new reputation scores, and the remaining data assessments were reused from 2019–2020 survey results." Mayo Clinic is the medical center most recognized as a top choice for patients and families by U.S. News & World Report and many other ranking organizations.

###

About Mayo Clinic Children's Center

At Mayo Clinic Children's Center, more than 260 physicians with pediatric specialty expertise offer integrated care in over 70 specialty programs and clinics to children and adolescents from 50 states and over 60 countries around the world each year, inspiring hope and providing healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/pediatrics.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.