Newswise — PHOENIX — Medical students from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, a national medical school, are taking part in the first tri-site commencement this year. This is the second commencement of Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine — Arizona Campus. The ceremony will take place Friday, May 20.

Forty-two students will graduate from the Arizona campus, joining the more than 50 other Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students in Florida and Minnesota graduating this month.

These students persevered through the pandemic, learning health care at the height of nationwide lockdowns and an uncertain future. These students will move on residency, helping ease the physician shortage.

"The cornerstone of Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science is our commitment to our students," Fredric Meyer, M.D., Waugh Executive Dean of Education, Mayo Clinic. "When the Mayo brothers and families donated their estate to create the Mayo Foundation for Education and Research, they stated in their bequeath in service to humanity. Students, you are about to embark on a noble mission."

Daniel Khan, who was chosen by classmates to be the student commencement speaker, says that his time in medical school was different than he anticipated. "I thought medical school would be focused on putting my head down and studying,” he says. “I didn’t realize I would get to commencement and have made some of the best friends and spent so much time forming such strong connections."

He hopes his speech showcases the importance of each of his classmates and how much of a profound impact they have had on him during his time at Mayo. He will transition to residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

These graduates are headed across the country to residency where they will do their part to ease the physician shortage. An Association of American Medical Colleges study projects a shortfall of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033. These graduates will bring their Mayo training and values with them as the third class of physicians of this generation to graduate during the pandemic. It has forced them to learn, practice and innovate in new ways.

Students have worked side by side with world-renowned experts to create new ways to address patients' future needs and lead positive change in medicine. They will lead innovative and transformative efforts in health care and apply knowledge to develop creative solutions for some of the most complex problems facing patients and health systems today.

If you're interested in watching the full commencement ceremony live, you can participate here from 3pm-4:30pm MST.

###

About Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine is a national medical school with four-year medical degree programs in Minnesota and Arizona. The school also offers a Florida program, enabling students to complete their first two years of medical studies in Arizona or Minnesota, and their final two years of learning in Florida. For more information, visit Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.