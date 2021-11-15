Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has launched a new blog for people with cancer, as well as their families and caregivers. This blog offers practical information to educate patients and communities served by Mayo Clinic and others to improve their quality of life.

"The cancer care teams at Mayo Clinic's destination medical centers in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, as well as our Mayo Clinic Health System sites across the Upper Midwest, provide the most advanced, multispecialty, comprehensive cancer care available," says Cheryl Willman, M.D., executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. "Our cancer physicians have unparalleled expertise in diagnosing and treating virtually every type of cancer."

Dr. Willman notes that Mayo Clinic Cancer Center treats more than 24,000 newly diagnosed patients annually and has more than 150,000 patients under active treatment or in survivorship care.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to use the blog to share Mayo Clinic expertise on cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and research," says Dr. Willman. "Our goal is to offer information that improves lives and inspires hope for people diagnosed with cancer and their families."

About Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Designated as a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center is defining new boundaries in possibility, focusing on patient-centered care, developing novel treatments, training future generations of cancer experts, and bringing cancer research to communities. At Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, a culture of innovation and collaboration is driving research breakthroughs that are changing approaches to cancer prevention, screening and treatment, and improving the lives of cancer survivors.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.