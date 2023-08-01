Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic is top-ranked in more specialties than any other hospital and has been recognized as an Honor Roll member, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 “Best Hospitals” rankings.

Although U.S. News no longer numerically ranks hospitals on its Honor Roll, it will continue to publish a list of the nation’s best hospitals. Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been on this list since it was first published in 1990.

“We are honored that Mayo Clinic is once again the nation’s top-ranked hospital across the most specialties,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “Our staff work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of care to every Mayo Clinic patient. Today’s recognition is a testament to them and their daily commitment to providing hope and healing to those in need, and to their creativity, ingenuity and drive to create the future of healthcare.”

U.S. News continues to rank hospitals regionally within states and major metro areas. Mayo Clinic again ranks No. 1 in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida and is the top hospital in the Phoenix and Jacksonville metro areas. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in Northwestern Wisconsin.

The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll continues to feature hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties and 21 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, reputation with other specialists and survival.

“Mayo Clinic is the only healthcare organization that consistently ranks as the top provider nationwide,” says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. “Mayo Clinic’s top ratings from several organizations that spotlight quality in healthcare demonstrate the deep commitment of Mayo Clinic staff to providing empathic and high-quality care.”

Mayo Clinic’s global destination for hope and healing began as a single-physician medical practice in 1864. Today, Mayo Clinic's mission remains steadfast, with 78,000 staff members providing expert, compassionate care to 1.3 million patients from every state and about 130 countries each year.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.