Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic experts are available to offer comments throughout the Olympics on everything from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on training and competition to injuries that athletes may be dealing with.

Here is a sampling:

Chad Asplund, M.D.

Dr. Asplund is a primary care sports medicine physician. He can discuss endurance sports, rhabdomyolysis, heat injury, sleep and athletic performance.

Elijah Behr, M.D.

Dr. Behr is a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London who can discuss athletes and heart issues, including heart rhythm disorders, genetic heart disease, cardiomyopathy and sudden cardiac arrest.

David Dodick, M.D.

Dr. Dodick is a neurologist and sports medicine specialist with Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Dr. Dodick can discuss neurological conditions, including cluster headache and migraine, and head injuries, such as concussion.

Michael Joyner, M.D.

Dr. Joyner is an anesthesiologist and specialist in exercise physiology. Dr. Joyner is an expert on the limits of human performance and the physiology of world records. He can discuss the history of human performance, aging athletes, the relationship of environment to training, performance-enhancing drugs and gender in competition.

Gregory Poland, M.D.

Dr. Poland is an expert in vaccines and infectious diseases. He can discuss public outbreaks of illnesses, including COVID-19, influenza, rubella, smallpox and measles.

Raul Rosario Concepcion, M.D.

Dr. Rosario Concepcion is a sports medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Mayo Clinic in Florida. He can discuss management of tendinopathies, acute sports injuries and rehabilitation, and ultrasound-guided procedures. He is fluent in Spanish.

Michael Stuart, M.D.

Dr. Stuart is an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist and has served as team physician for the United States Men's Olympic hockey team. He can discuss complex knee problems, diagnostic procedures, surgical techniques of sports injuries and sports safety.

