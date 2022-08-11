Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic locations in Arizona, Florida and Rochester, and Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin, have been recognized for their sustainability initiatives by Practice Greenhealth. This national organization recognizes health care organizations committed to continuous improvement in sustainability practices and programs.

All locations received the Greenhealth Emerald Award, which recognizes outstanding hospitals from within Partner for Change applicants. The Partner for Change application is designed for health care facilities that have implemented a significant number of environmental programs, and who can demonstrate continuous improvement and expansion of these programs on the path to sustainability. This competitive award, which recognizes the top 20% of applicants, focuses on advanced sustainability programs and exemplary scores in a range of categories.

Mayo Clinic locations in Phoenix and Rochester and Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire and La Crosse received the Greening the Operating Room Recognition Award, which honors facilities that have made substantial progress in reducing the effects of the surgical environment.

"These awards are testaments to Mayo Clinic's ongoing commitment to identify practices to reduce our carbon footprint in health care," says John Dillon, M.D., chair of Mayo Clinic's Green Committee. "We know that the benefits of our green efforts expand beyond the walls of our hospitals and into the communities we serve, and I am proud that Mayo Clinic is dedicated to being a good steward and doing our part to create a safe environment for all."

Demonstrated commitments include the creation of a dedicated fund to support energy conservation projects across Mayo Clinic, advancement of greenhouse gas emissions inventory work, expansion of educational opportunities for employees, healthy and sustainable food offerings, as well as efforts to reduce waste and energy in operating rooms.

"We are proud of the many teams and staff members across Mayo Clinic who are advocates of our green efforts and have a deep desire to improve the environmental practices within their work units," says Amanda Holloway, director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Sustainability.

