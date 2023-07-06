Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare is adding several doctors, including cardiologists, a gastroenterologist, experts in women's and men's health, and radiologists who specialize in a range of conditions and imaging techniques. Several of the doctors are multilingual.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley Street Medical Area, provides personalised healthcare including specialized care, second opinions, advanced medical imaging and tailored wellness plans. The clinic also serves as a gateway to Mayo Clinic’s roughly 4,000 physicians in the United States.

Joining Mayo Clinic Healthcare are:

Mayo Clinic Healthcare offers a range of diagnostics including advanced cardiac imaging, colonoscopies and other cancer screenings, abdominal ultrasounds, bone density tests, CT coronary angiograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-rays, electrocardiograms and echocardiograms.

About Mayo Clinic Healthcare

Mayo Clinic Healthcare, located in London, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mayo Clinic, a not-for-profit academic medical center. Mayo Clinic in the U.S. is ranked No. 1 in the world by Newsweek and No. 1 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for a reason: quality of care. Mayo Clinic Healthcare is the U.K.’s front door to that unparalleled experience. Visit Mayo Clinic Healthcare for more information.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.