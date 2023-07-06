Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare is adding several doctors, including cardiologists, a gastroenterologist, experts in women's and men's health, and radiologists who specialize in a range of conditions and imaging techniques. Several of the doctors are multilingual.
Mayo Clinic Healthcare, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley Street Medical Area, provides personalised healthcare including specialized care, second opinions, advanced medical imaging and tailored wellness plans. The clinic also serves as a gateway to Mayo Clinic’s roughly 4,000 physicians in the United States.
Joining Mayo Clinic Healthcare are:
- Stephen Brecker, M.D., a cardiologist who specializes in heart valve disease and the connection between heart disease and cerebrovascular, or brain and blood vessel, conditions such as stroke. Dr. Brecker treats a wide range of heart conditions, including angina, chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart; neurocardiogenic syncope, fainting due to a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure; heart rhythm disorders; congestive heart failure; and atrial septal defects, holes in the heart that increase the flow of blood through the lungs.
- Tito Kabir, M.B.B.S., an interventional cardiologist whose areas of focus include angioplasty, a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries; acute coronary syndrome, sudden reduced blood flow to the heart; heart rhythm disorders; congestive heart failure; and atherosclerosis, plaque buildup on artery walls; syncope; and high blood pressure.
- Ricardo Petraco, M.D., a cardiologist who specializes in angina, breathlessness, chest pain, coronary artery disease and heart failure. Dr. Petraco is fluent in English and Portuguese.
- Pradeep Bhandari, M.D., a gastroenterologist who treats conditions including abnormal liver function; acid reflux; Barrett's oesophagus; changes in bowel habits; Crohn's disease; peptic ulcers; dyspepsia, or indigestion; inflammatory bowel disease; irritable bowel syndrome; obesity; rectal bleeding; and weight loss. Dr. Bhandari is fluent in English and Hindi.
- May Al-Araji, MBChB, a general medicine doctor whose areas of focus include family medicine and women's health including menopause. Dr. Al-Araji is fluent in English and Arabic.
- Vikas Mehta, MBChB, a general medicine doctor whose focus areas include men's health, women's health, and lifestyle medicine. Dr. Mehta treats conditions including asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions; diabetes; ear, nose and throat conditions; family health; sexual health; gastric conditions; musculoskeletal conditions; and urologic conditions. He is fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Swahili, and Urdu.
- Ashok Adams, M.B.B.S., a radiologist who specializes in ear, nose and throat conditions, salivary gland conditions and thyroid diseases. Dr. Adams is fluent in English and Spanish.
- Muaaze Ahmad, MBChB, a radiologist whose areas of focus include musculoskeletal imaging, arthritis, tendonitis and soft tissue tumors.
- David Rohan Evans, M.B.B.S., a radiologist who specializes in breast radiology including breast cancer screening.
- Hatef Mansoubi, M.B.B.S., a cardiothoracic radiologist. Dr. Mansoubi is fluent in English, Farsi and Greek.
- Graham Munneke, M.B.B.S., a radiologist specializing in chest, abdominal and cancer imaging.
- Niall Power, MRCPI, a radiologist whose areas of focus include abdominal imaging and gastroenterologic and hepatobiliary imaging. Dr. Power is fluent in English and Irish.
Mayo Clinic Healthcare offers a range of diagnostics including advanced cardiac imaging, colonoscopies and other cancer screenings, abdominal ultrasounds, bone density tests, CT coronary angiograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-rays, electrocardiograms and echocardiograms.
