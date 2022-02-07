Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare has reached an agreement with Aviva that allows the insurer’s policyholders to access care at the clinic on Portland Place in London.

The agreement is retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021. Coverage will depend on a person’s health insurance policy.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare provides unhurried, personalised care. The clinic provides consultations in heart health, digestive diseases and lung care and offers comprehensive health assessments, advanced diagnostic tests and second opinions for serious and complex diagnoses.

Mayo Clinic Healthcare is a subsidiary of Mayo Clinic. Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and the top hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic serves approximately 1.3 million people from roughly 130 countries every year, including the U.K.

About Mayo Clinic Healthcare

Mayo Clinic Healthcare, located in London, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mayo Clinic, a not-for-profit academic medical centre. Mayo Clinic in the U.S. is ranked No. 1 in more specialties than any other hospital by U.S. News & World Report for a reason: quality of care. Mayo Clinic Healthcare is the United Kingdom’s front door to that unparalleled experience. Visit Mayo Clinic Healthcare for more information.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organisation committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.