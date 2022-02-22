Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — In support of its "Bold. Forward." strategic plan to transform health care over the next decade, Mayo Clinic announces major campus enhancement projects at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Mankato, Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged and impacted all in so many ways, but it also has enabled advances in how we best deliver care," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. "Together with our digital strategy, we are purposefully upgrading physical spaces and integrating technology in ways that better enable our staff to focus on what matters most. People come to Mayo Clinic from all over the world for the care only we can provide, and we are committed to expanding and creating inspired spaces that deliver on our promise of hope and healing."

Mayo Clinic Health System facilities projects will help achieve our strategy to transform community care. The La Crosse and Mankato projects will incorporate telehealth, digital health and artificial intelligence technologies, along with design elements and efficiencies to support innovative care models and enhance the patient and staff experience.

In Jacksonville, the expansion will transform the hospital infrastructure by creating much-needed capacity to address significant growth in the number of patients in need of Mayo Clinic care.

Learn more about each investment

The La Crosse and Mankato projects constitute a $353 million investment in the future of Mayo Clinic Health System. Construction is expected to begin this spring at both locations and be completed by 2024.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse

The La Crosse project will replace the current hospital building with a new six-level, 70-bed hospital connected to the Cancer and Surgery Building.

The new facility will include:

A surgical and procedural floor adjacent to and integrated with the current operating rooms, housing pre-recovery and post-recovery rooms.

Endoscopy suites.

Cardiac catheterization labs and interventional radiology.

Medical-Surgical units.

A flexible ICU and Progressive Care Unit.

A new Family Birth Center.

Unfinished shell space for future growth.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

The Mankato project features a 121-bed expansion in three floors to be added atop the Emergency Department, Cancer Center and Specialty Clinic foyer. Hospital floors within the new tower will link to the existing hospital and include:

A new and expanded ICU and Progressive Care Unit.

A new Medical-Surgical Unit.

A new Family Birth Center.

Mayo Clinic in Florida

The expansion in Florida includes building five new floors atop the existing hospital tower — resulting in 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds — with additional shelled space for future growth. Construction at the hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to begin later this year and will be completed by the end of 2026. The expansion joins other transformational projects occurring at Mayo Clinic in Florida, including the construction of the first carbon ion therapy facility in North America. Mayo Clinic hospital opened in April 2008 with six floors and 214 beds, and was further expanded in 2012 when two floors and 90 beds were added. After new construction is completed, the hospital will have 1.4 million square feet, 13 floors and 428 patient beds. The $432 million expansion will meet increasing patient demand.

More details about the projects in Mankato and La Crosse can be found here, and more information about the projects in Jacksonville, here.

Previously announced investments

Today’s announcements are in addition to investments to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Mayo Clinic in Arizona announced last year:

In August 2021, Mayo Clinic announced a $200 million expansion to the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy Program. More details about that Rochester project, expected to begin later this year, can be found here.

In February 2021, Mayo Clinic announced the construction of an $131 million Integrated Education and Research Building in Arizona to accelerate the growth of Mayo Clinic’s education and research programs. The 150,000-square-foot building is part of a $748 million expansion project underway on Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix campus. More information on the Phoenix project can be found here.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news. For information on COVID-19, including Mayo Clinic's Coronavirus Map tracking tool, which has 14-day forecasting on COVID-19 trends, visit the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Resource Center.