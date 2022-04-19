Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — To support the ongoing investment in patient care, Mayo Clinic is investing in a major laboratory expansion project at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The expansion includes a $49 million investment in the laboratory. Construction for the project has started and will continue through 2025.

The expansion project will increase laboratory space at Mayo Clinic's Superior Drive Support Center in Rochester. The new laboratory space will house several clinical laboratories that reside in the Hilton Building, which is part of Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester. Relocation of these laboratories to Superior Drive Support Center will allow them to expand and take advantage of more modern facilities.

The expansion will include:

New laboratory space for five clinical testing labs.

New laboratory space for Mayo Clinic Biopharma Diagnostics.

Expanded and updated cafeteria for laboratory staff.

New laboratory support staff spaces at Superior Drive Support Center.

The expansion project also will help achieve Mayo Clinic Laboratories' strategy to provide diagnostics to Mayo Clinic patients across the U.S. and abroad. Patients will have access to laboratory testing through their health care team at Mayo Clinic, while health care teams around the world will have access to testing through Mayo Clinic Laboratories' Test Catalog.

In addition to the available tests, Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology is continuously innovating to introduce new tests as health care and diagnostics advance.

"Laboratory diagnostics and interpretations are front and center when it comes to the patient journey," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the importance diagnostic testing plays within the overall health care system, and we are committed to expanding our testing to meet the needs of patients we serve at Mayo Clinic and through Mayo Clinic Laboratories." Dr. Morice chairs Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

Previously announced investments

This laboratory expansion project is in addition to investments at Mayo Clinic in Florida and across Mayo Clinic Health System that were announced previously:

Major campus enhancement projects at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, including breaking ground on a new six-floor, 70-bed hospital expected to open in 2024, and in Mankato, Minnesota, with a $65 million hospital surgical suite expansion to begin later this year.

Expansion of Mayo Clinic Hospital in Florida, including five new floors atop the hospital tower. This will result in 121 new inpatient beds, including 56 ICU beds. Additional space will be available for future growth. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be complete by the end of 2026.

About Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mayo Clinic Laboratories is a global reference laboratory that helps health care providers worldwide advance patient care, strengthen their practice and broaden access to specialized testing. Through partnerships with clinicians at Mayo Clinic and health care providers around the world, Mayo Clinic Laboratories is a critical component to patient care.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.