Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ­— Today, Mayo Clinic celebrated a milestone at the construction site of an 11-floor building where researchers will make scientific breakthroughs that address the unmet needs of patients. The event marks the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building's topping-off, meaning the structure has reached its full height. Community and Mayo Clinic leaders signed a commemorative beam to be placed atop the building, which is at the intersection of 3rd Street Southwest and 4th Avenue Southwest in Rochester.

At Mayo Clinic, research is the engine that drives advances in medical care. The investment in an expanded research footprint in the Discovery Square district honors the Mayo brothers' legacy of team science. The building will include flexible facilities for basic and translational investigation to address serious and complex conditions, as well as a prominent focus on discovery in cancer research.

"The new building will accelerate research in support of Mayo Clinic's strategy by further coalescing investigators and technology to advance biomedical discoveries," says Gregory Gores, M.D., Kinney Executive Dean of Research, Mayo Clinic. "We are relentless in our pursuit to translate scientific discoveries into breakthrough therapies for patients who look to us for hope and healing. Our research community is thrilled to see this midway point for the building."

"Generous gifts from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and from other benefactors enable us to create a facility that drives Mayo Clinic's 2030 'Bold. Forward.' research priorities," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "We’re committed to providing world-class space to our staff so they may advance research to deliver new cures for our patients. This space also will help us engage new people to join us to transform health care."

The building, expected to open at the end of 2023, will have 11 floors, 176,000 square feet and a subway connector to be built in a single construction project. The new research facility complements community and industry partners dedicated to improving patient care, health and wellness in downtown Rochester's Destination Medical Center Discovery Square district, a research, innovation and development hub.

Watch a time-lapse video of the building's construction.

