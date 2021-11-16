Newswise — SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Mayo Clinic has opened a patient information office in Santo Domingo to assist patients who wish to make appointments at Mayo Clinic locations worldwide.

The office staff, fluent in Spanish and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

“We are pleased to add an office in Santo Domingo to the patient appointment services Mayo Clinic offers in the region,” says Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, M.D., chair of neurosurgery at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, the William J. and Charles H. Mayo Professor at Mayo Clinic, and medical director of Mayo’s outreach in Latin America. “Mayo Clinic seeks to serve as a resource for patients and health care organizations across the world and to provide an unparalleled patient experience.”

The Santo Domingo office staff will assist with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements; provide general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitate Mayo review of medical records; and coordinate future appointments.

The office staff may be reached at [email protected] and +1 849 358-2767. Learn more at https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/international/locations/dominican-republic.

The office does not provide medical attention. Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Canada.

Mayo Clinic accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and the No. 1 hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic serves roughly 1.3 million people from 130 countries every year.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.