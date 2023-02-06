Newswise — MUMBAI, India — Mayo Clinic has opened a patient information office in Mumbai to assist patients who wish to make appointments at Mayo Clinic locations worldwide.

The office staff, fluent in Hindi and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Jacksonville, Florida; and Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London.

"We are pleased to add an office in Mumbai to our patient appointment services," says Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and executive medical director of academic affairs and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa regions. "Mayo Clinic seeks to serve as a resource for patients and health care providers around the world. Our international patient information offices help us provide patients with a seamless experience when seeking care at Mayo Clinic."

The Mumbai office staff will assist with travel, lodging, billing and insurance arrangements; provide general orientation to Mayo Clinic; facilitate Mayo review of medical records; and coordinate future appointments. The office does not provide medical attention.

Learn more at https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/international/locations/india-representative.

Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

Mayo Clinic accepts appointment requests directly from patients and patient referrals from physicians. Interpreters are available at no cost to assist with communication between health care providers and patients whose primary language is not English.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and the No. 1 hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic serves roughly 1.4 million people from 139 countries every year.

About Mayo Clinic Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.