Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will provide a Saturday morning injury clinic for Rochester-area middle school, high school and college athletes injured during recent sports activities. This includes all athletes from schools in Southeast Minnesota, Western Wisconsin and Northern Iowa.

The clinic will open each Saturday at 8 a.m. between Sept. 3 and Oct. 15. The clinic will be held on the third floor of the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Appointments are preferred and may be scheduled by calling Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 507-266-6690. Phone lines open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the last available appointment starting at 11 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Insurance will be billed for these visits.

The clinic is staffed with physicians, athletic trainers and physical therapists. Services offered include X-rays, evaluation and management of acute injuries, splinting, bracing, crutch-fitting and instruction, and rehabilitation. Mayo Clinic requires all staff and visitors to wear a mask while on campus. COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged, but they are not required.

For more information, contact Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at 507-266-6690.

