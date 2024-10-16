ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate has announced a strategic agreement with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to implement a two-phase program aimed at enhancing U.S. healthcare and business immersion opportunities for Japanese health technology companies.

In the first phase, 16 Japanese companies will gain insights through an educational immersion program led by Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate aimed to provide firsthand experience in observing how healthcare professionals use or would benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) in their clinical practices. In the second phase, up to five companies will be selected for onboarding into Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate.

Using Mayo Clinic Platform's global, de-identified data network, Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate helps health technology startups focus on validation and clinical readiness of their AI-driven solutions in line with healthcare industry standards. The program provides participants access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains.

"We are excited to welcome 16 innovative Japanese digital health companies into the first phase of this program. We look forward to supporting their journey and fostering their growth as they prepare to make a potentially significant impact on global healthcare," says Jamie Sundsbak, senior manager of the Accelerate program.

Learn more about the 16 companies intending to participate in the phase 1 education program:

Aillis Inc. Aillis developed one of the world's largest pharyngeal image databases along with AI diagnostic technology for diseases detectable from the pharynx. The company launched NODOCA, an AI-powered pharyngeal endoscopy system, as its first product, which is approved and reimbursed in Japan as an AI medical device for diagnosing influenza. The company is based in Tokyo.

Ayumo Inc. Ayumo's gait recognition technology remotely screens musculoskeletal diseases without wearables, aiding early detection. These conditions, often hard to identify, can lead to severe outcomes such as spinal injury and paralysis. The company is based in Osaka, Japan.

BiPSEE Inc. provides virtual reality (VR) solutions based on cognitive behavioral therapy through visualization and gamification using VR sessions and complementary web apps. The company is developing software as a medical device (SaMD) for depression and non-SaMD to support mental wellness. The company is based in Tokyo.

Boston Medical Sciences Inc. Boston Medical Sciences aims to eradicate deaths caused by colorectal cancer and simplify screenings by introducing a laxative-free virtual colonoscopy. The company is based in Tokyo.

CureApp Inc. CureApp develops evidence-based, best-in-class digital therapeutics. Their flagship solution pioneering remission of high blood pressure is validated by randomized clinical trials and obtained medical device approval in Japan. The single arm trial result in the U.S. is outstanding compared to other solutions. The company is based in Tokyo.

I.W.G. Inc. I.W.G. developed a cloud-based platform to improve operational efficiency in hospitals, including secure data sharing, AI screening for medical checkups, task management, billing and hospital administration. The company is based in Tokyo.

Jmees Inc. Jmees developed the SurVis program, which uses AI to analyze laparoscopic surgery images in real time and support the surgeon's ability to recognize organs, thereby enabling safer surgery. The company is based in Chiba, Japan.

Quadlytics Quadlytics specializes in wearable sensor technology and real-time physiological signal analytics to provide predictive health, safety and security services. Their core technology focuses on heart rate variability analysis, particularly for predicting epileptic seizures. The company is based in Chiba, Japan.

Reboost Partners Inc . Reboost uses an AI-enabled medical device to estimate bone density from chest X-rays to improve detection and treatment of osteoporosis. The company is based in Tokyo.

Smart Opinion Inc. Smart Opinion developed an AI imaging system to assist in the early detection of breast cancer, both through mammography and sonography, improving diagnostic accuracy. The company is based in Tokyo.

Smile Curve Smile Curve is developing a noninvasive screening system for early detection of scoliosis which is commonly issued during the growth of adolescents. The company is based in Tokyo.

Southwood Inc. Southwood aims to provide portable echocardiogram and ultrasound diagnostic tools, enabling patients to receive an examination with a physician specialist anytime, anywhere. The company is based in Tokushima, Japan.

Splink Inc. To support cognitive function testing and dementia diagnosis, Splink developed AI tools for MRI visualization and analysis tools for brain healthcare. The company is based in Tokyo.

Ubie Inc. Ubie leverages its cutting-edge AI symptom checker to benefit consumers, providers and pharmacists. They globally guide 10 million consumers to appropriate healthcare and also support 1,700 hospitals and clinics for better clinical outcomes. The company is based in Tokyo.

YStory Inc. To provide support for women with menopause, YStory developed a platform that uses AI to assist in symptom tracking, provide educational materials and build community (currently undergoing clinical trial testing). The company is based in Tokyo.

Yuimedi Inc. Yuimedi's YuiQuery is an AI-powered assistant that streamlines data extraction, unifies knowledge and ensures data governance for medical teams and data scientists. The company is based in Tokyo and Boston.

About Mayo Clinic Platform

Founded on Mayo Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo Clinic Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world. To learn more, visit Mayo Clinic Platform at www.mayoclinicplatform.org.

About JETRO

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms and startups maximize their global export potential.