Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, an immersive program for health tech startups, has launched with its initial cohort of participating companies. The 20-week program will help four artificial intelligence (AI) companies get market-ready.

The program offers participants access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness. Technology experts from Google and Epic also will provide workshops for the participants.

"Health tech startups are critical contributors to the cycle of innovation," says John Halamka, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Platform, a strategic initiative to improve health care through insights and knowledge derived from data. "We are excited to collaborate with these innovators to solve some of the most complex problems in medicine today."

Participants will:

Work with data science experts to delineate AI model requirements.

Check for fairness and bias in their AI models.

Gain understanding of Food and Drug Administration clearance pathways.

Access de-identified Mayo Clinic patient data in a secure environment.

Conduct model validation with guidance from data science experts.

Plan clinical validation studies, such as clinical simulation or clinical trials.

Explore eligibility to partner with Mayo Clinic Platform.

These participating companies were chosen from a competitive process. The program will help participants explore ways to improve health care in a variety of areas:

cliexa Based in Denver, cliexa aims to transform patient-centered data into actionable insights for people with cardiovascular conditions and multiple chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Quadrant Health Based in New York, Quadrant Health will analyze electronic health record and patient messaging data to triage messages and predict patient harm before it occurs.

ScienceIO Based in Boston and New York, ScienceIO will develop tools for organizing data to help streamline care and reduce the administrative burden for physicians.

Seer Medical Based in Melbourne, Australia, Seer Medical will use data to refine and test its home-based epilepsy diagnostics and management models, as well as look for digital biomarkers to predict seizures.

"We are helping participants take a crucial step in their growth trajectory by providing startups with a disciplined focus on model validation and clinical readiness to show product value," says Eric Harnisch, vice president of Partner Programs for Mayo Clinic Platform. "The program is integral to our Mayo Clinic Platform mission to enable new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies that improve patients' lives worldwide."

A waitlist is open for the second Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate cohort. This cohort is planned to begin in summer 2022.

