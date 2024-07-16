Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic is again ranked the No. 1 hospital in Florida and the Jacksonville metro area in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" 2024-2025 rankings. Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for eight of the past nine years. Mayo Clinic in Florida also made impressive gains in the publication's national rankings and is ranked in 10 specialties nationally.

"We are humbled and honored to once again be ranked as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report," says Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. "Our outstanding teams are dedicated to continuing to push the boundaries of medicine while providing the highest quality care to each of our patients."

Mayo Clinic in Florida ranked nationally among the top 50 hospitals in these 10 specialties:

U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" specialties are measured on factors such as patient experience, patient survival, discharge outcomes, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other medical experts. The remaining three specialties — ophthalmology, psychiatry and rheumatology — are measured on reputation only.

Mayo Clinic in Florida provides diagnosis, medical treatment, surgery and care for more than 164,000 patients each year in 50 specialty areas. Mayo has about 10,000 staff members in Florida and has a total economic impact of more than $4 billion annually on Florida's economy.

In 1986, Mayo Clinic brought its team approach to caring from Rochester, Minnesota, to the Southeast when it opened a clinic in Jacksonville. Today, the 602-acre campus offers a medical destination for patients who travel from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Mayo Clinic's global destination for hope and healing began as a single-physician medical practice in 1864. Today, Mayo Clinic's mission remains steadfast, with more than 80,000 staff members at all its sites providing expert, compassionate care to more than 1.3 million patients from every state and 130 countries each year.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is top ranked in more specialties than any other hospital and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as an Honor Roll member. Mayo Clinic has been on this list since it was first published in 1990. Mayo Clinic also has been ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota since 2012, when U.S. News first published state rankings.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix metro area and the state of Arizona and has held this ranking for 12 consecutive years.

U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" rankings list analyzes data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the rankings.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.