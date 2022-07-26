Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic is again ranked the No. 1 hospital in the Jacksonville metro area and Florida in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings, which were published on Tuesday, July 26, on the U.S. News & World Report website. Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for six of the past seven years.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state of Florida," says Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida. "We are truly grateful to our extraordinary teams for continuously putting the needs of our patients first while providing the highest quality of care."

Mayo Clinic in Florida also ranked nationally among the top 50 hospitals in seven specialties:

In addition, Mayo Clinic in Florida was rated high-performing in Cancer and Urology.

Mayo Clinic in Florida provides diagnosis, medical treatment, surgery and care for more than 120,000 patients each year in 40 specialty areas. Mayo has more than 8,400 staff members in Florida and contributes $2 billion to Florida's economy. This year, Mayo Clinic celebrates 36 years in Florida.

In 1986, Mayo Clinic brought its team approach to caring from Rochester, Minnesota, to the Southeast when it opened a clinic in Jacksonville. Today, the nearly 400-acre campus offers a medical destination for patients from all 50 states and 140 countries.

Mayo Clinic's commitment to quality and collaboration dates back more than 150 years, when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine ― an approach that is continuously refined over time. Then and now, Mayo Clinic's world-class experts work closely across specialties to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for patients with the most serious and complex conditions.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester earned the No. 1 overall spot nationally on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings. This is the seventh consecutive year that Mayo Clinic has been ranked the No. 1 "Best Hospital" nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic in Rochester also has been ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota since 2012, when U.S. News & World Report first published state rankings. Mayo Clinic in Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix metro area and state of Arizona and has held this ranking for 10 consecutive years.

This is the 33rd year that U.S. News & World Report conducted a "Best Hospitals" rankings list, which encompasses 16 medical specialties. U.S. News & World Report analyzes data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the rankings.

