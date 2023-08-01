Newswise — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayo Clinic is again ranked the No. 1 hospital in Florida and the Jacksonville metro area in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” 2023-2024 rankings. Mayo Clinic in Florida has ranked No. 1 in the state of Florida for seven of the past eight years.

“Mayo Clinic is honored to be ranked once again as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report,” says Kent Thielen, M.D., CEO, Mayo Clinic in Florida. “The ranking reflects the dedication of our staff and the outstanding quality of care at Mayo Clinic. Our emphasis on collaboration and teamwork allows us to bring the full spectrum of Mayo’s knowledge and expertise together to focus on the individual needs of each patient.”

Mayo Clinic in Florida also ranked nationally among the top 50 hospitals in nine specialties:

Mayo Clinic in Florida provides diagnosis, medical treatment, surgery and care for more than 164,000 patients each year in 50 specialty areas. Mayo has more than 9,400 staff members in Florida and has a total economic impact of more than $4 billion annually on Florida's economy. This year, Mayo Clinic celebrates 37 years in Florida.

In 1986, Mayo Clinic brought its team approach to caring from Rochester, Minnesota, to the Southeast when it opened a clinic in Jacksonville. Today, the 602-acre campus offers a medical destination for patients who travel from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Mayo Clinic’s commitment to quality and collaboration dates back more than 150 years, when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine ― an approach that is continuously refined over time. Then and now, Mayo Clinic’s world-class experts work closely across specialties to provide comprehensive and coordinated care for patients with the most serious and complex conditions.

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is top-ranked in more specialties than any other hospital and has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as an Honor Roll member. Mayo Clinic has been on this list since it was first published in 1990. Mayo Clinic also has been ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota since 2012, when U.S. News first published state rankings.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona is ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix metro area and state of Arizona and has held this ranking for 11 consecutive years.

U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings list encompasses 15 medical specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. The publication analyzes data for 5,000 medical centers to determine the rankings.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.