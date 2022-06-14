Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Children's Center in Rochester is ranked the No. 1 children's hospital in Minnesota according to U.S. News & World Report's 2022–2023 "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings.

The rankings identify the top 50 children's hospitals in 10 pediatric specialties. Mayo Clinic Children's Center ranked as a top-performing children's hospital in all 10 of those pediatric specialties.

"Mayo Clinic Children's Center is honored to continuously rank among the top children's hospitals across the country," says Randall Flick, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center. "Our long-standing commitment of providing quality care to children is a testament of the innovative technology and pediatric expertise delivered at Mayo Clinic Children's Center."

Ranking in specialties demonstrates broad-based excellence and the effectiveness of the team-based approach that is the hallmark of the Mayo Clinic Model of Care.

"We have the privilege of caring for children from before birth until they transition into adulthood. I am proud of the staff at Mayo Clinic Children's Center for continuously striving to provide excellent, compassionate care to every patient," adds Dr. Flick.

Mayo Clinic Children's Center continues to rank No. 1 in the five-state region of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Mayo Clinic is the medical center most recognized as a top choice for patients and families by U.S. News & World Report and many other ranking organizations.

About Mayo Clinic Children's Center

At Mayo Clinic Children's Center, more than 260 physicians with pediatric specialty expertise offer integrated care in over 70 specialty programs and clinics to children and adolescents from 50 states and over 60 countries around the world each year, inspiring hope and providing healing. Learn more about Mayo Clinic Children's Center.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.