Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is recognized as a Best Smart Hospital and Best Specialized Hospital with seven No. 1 specialty rankings, more than any other hospital, according to Newsweek's "World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025" and "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025."

The "World's Best Smart Hospitals" ranks 350 healthcare organizations from 28 countries that lead in their use of new medical technologies, telemedicine, artificial intelligence and robotics. Mayo Clinic was recognized in particular for its use of artificial intelligence, digital imaging, robotics and telemedicine.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Mayo Clinic in Florida, and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, also were recognized in the rankings.

"Technology has transformed healthcare. Telehealth services now enable round-the-clock communication between patients and medical providers, and it is estimated that over 116 million individuals will seek virtual consultations with doctors in 2024," Newsweek states. "New advances in digital imaging, artificial intelligence and robotics allow professionals to detect issues faster and more accurately."

World's Best Specialized Hospitals

This year's list highlights hospitals excelling in 12 medical specialties — the top 300 in cardiology and oncology; the top 250 in pediatrics; the top 150 in cardiac surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and pulmonology; the top 125 in neurology, neurosurgery, and urology; and the top 100 in obstetrics and gynecology.

Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Florida and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire have experienced gains in their rankings since last year. Specifically, Mayo Clinic in Florida has improved in 10 specialties, Mayo Clinic in Arizona in nine, and Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire in eight.

Mayo Clinic is the medical center most recognized as a top choice by many ranking organizations. Many agencies rate quality in healthcare. Mayo Clinic is the only healthcare organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measures used.

