Newswise — SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Mayo Clinic has signed an agreement with Seguros Reservas for coverage of care at Mayo’s U.S. sites.

Under the agreement, Seguros Reservas policyholders will have access to care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; Jacksonville, Florida; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mayo Clinic recently opened a patient information office in Santo Domingo to assist patients who wish to make appointments at Mayo Clinic locations. The office staff, fluent in Spanish and English, will help patients, their families and physicians who refer patients to make appointments.

The office staff may be reached at [email protected] or +1 849 358-2767. The office is located at Roble Corporate Center, Piso 7; C. Rafael Augusto Sánchez 86, Piantini. Learn more at https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/international/locations/dominican-republic.

The office does not provide medical attention. Mayo Clinic also has patient information offices in Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Canada.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the best hospital in the world by Newsweek and the No. 1 hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic serves roughly 1.3 million people from 130 countries every year.

