DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mayo Clinic will participate in the Arab Health 2022 convention, which will be held Jan. 24–27 in Dubai. Mayo Clinic has a long history of serving patients from across the region.

Mayo Clinic will have a booth during the convention in Hall 6, C10.

"We look forward to returning to Arab Health, as the region is a future hub for innovation, medical education and research," says Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and executive medical director of academic affairs and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa regions for Mayo Clinic. "Through its collaborations in the region, Mayo Clinic is committed to providing the highest-quality medical care to patients in the UAE in beyond."

Dr. Bydon will be available for interviews on these topics:

Mayo Clinic's presence at Arab Health this year and its commitment to health care in the UAE and region.

Mayo Clinic's engagement with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, which opened in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2020 as a joint venture between Mayo Clinic and Abu Dhabi Health Services Co.

Innovation at Mayo Clinic, including robotic surgery and stem cell therapy. Dr. Bydon is trained in complex spinal surgery and spinal oncology. He is editor of "Back and Neck Health: Mayo Clinic Guide to Treating and Preventing Back and Neck Pain."

