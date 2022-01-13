DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mayo Clinic will participate in the Arab Health 2022 convention, which will be held Jan. 24–27 in Dubai. Mayo Clinic has a long history of serving patients from across the region.

Mayo Clinic will have a booth during the convention in Hall 6, C10.

"We look forward to returning to Arab Health, as the region is a future hub for innovation, medical education and research," says Mohamad Bydon, M.D., a Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon and executive medical director of academic affairs and the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa regions for Mayo Clinic. "Through its collaborations in the region, Mayo Clinic is committed to providing the highest-quality medical care to patients in the UAE in beyond."

Dr. Bydon will be available for interviews on these topics:

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
KEYWORDS
news releases Minnesota News Releases international news releases Dr. Mohamad Bydon Neurosurgeon Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Middle East United Arab Emirates Arab Health
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY