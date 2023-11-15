Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The nationally ranked Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at the Binghamton University, State University of New York School of Management recently earned a STEM designation, reflecting the increased importance of data analytics and technology in all facets of the business curriculum.

STEM is a designation awarded to academic programs that fall under one or more of the approved categories by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. To qualify, at least 50% of the program coursework must be focused on science, technology, engineering and math. The new STEM designation applies to all of SOM’s MBA program options.

While the overall structure of the MBA program options will remain unchanged, the STEM designation serves as a strong signal to students and employers that faculty are integrating the latest quantitative techniques and emerging technologies into many of their courses.

“This is wonderful news for SOM and even more exciting news for our exceptional students,” SOM Dean Shelley Dionne said. “Data and technology are at the forefront of business, and this designation will help SOM students become even more competitive for a wider range of job opportunities in cutting-edge fields.”

While the STEM designation creates more opportunities for academic and career advancement for all Binghamton University MBA students, it is especially beneficial for international students.

International students on F-1 visas who receive a STEM degree are eligible to apply to extend their optional practical training period for an additional 24 months. This makes it possible to work in the U.S. without an H1-B visa for up to 36 months after graduation.

“The world of business continues to evolve and reflect an increasing need for data analytics and skills in effectively utilizing information to aid in strategic decision-making,” Dionne said. “These STEM-designated MBA program options further demonstrate how SOM is leading the way with a state-of-the-art curriculum that makes our students even more prepared to meet those demands.”