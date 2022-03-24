Newswise — This week Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC) begins publishing MBoC Preprint Highlights. This new type of editorial content provides brief summaries and structured recognition of selected preprints. This effort leverages the expertise of MBoC and the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) to promote the curation of the preprint literature for the benefit of the scientific community.

MBoC Preprint Highlights consist of Badges and Significance Statements selected and written by the journal’s new Early-Career Editors, who will identify preprints of interest in their respective fields.

“Badges will provide a visual way to quickly alert readers to valuable contributions of the research - such as openly accessible data sets or software, instructional materials, and more,” explains Michael Lacy, ASCB Curation Manager. “Significance Statements will give a concise and broadly accessible overview of the work - its background context, key findings, and potential impacts.”

MBoC Preprint Highlights are intended to help readers from diverse fields discover relevant preprints and appreciate the background context and importance of the work.

“MBoC Preprint Highlights will be published in the journal and linked on the preprint page on bioRxiv for added visibility,” says MBoC Editor-in-Chief Matt Welch. “This project complements the various preprint review and curation efforts by other organizations.” And, like the preprints themselves, these highlights will be openly accessible to all readers.

“This effort is an experiment,” Lacy adds. “We will assess the impact of MBoC Preprint Highlights on preprint usage throughout this year and issue a report on our findings and our plans to expand or adapt the project as necessary. Of course, we welcome feedback from authors, readers, and the community too.”

As a society-published journal, edited exclusively by active researchers, MBoC has long been a trusted source for the cell biology community. ASCB is proud to support the community in this way and to provide new opportunities for researchers to engage with the literature.

Read more at MBoC.