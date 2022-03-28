Newswise — Molecular Biology of the Cell (MBoC) now offers authors the option of having their Article or Brief Report made open access immediately upon publication.

“MBoC always strives to meet authors’ needs,” said Editor-in-Chief Matt Welch. “We are pleased to accommodate authors who want or need to publish open access.”

The new option offers greater flexibility to authors, many of whom are required by their funders to make their work open access. HHMI-supported authors, for example, must make their work freely accessible and through January 1, 2023, may use their HHMI budget to pay for open access fees charged by hybrid journals run by nonprofit organizations such as scholarly societies.

When they publish in MBoC, authors of research Articles and Brief Reports are responsible for paying an Article Publication Charge (APC). Payment of the conventional APC results in the Article or Brief Report being published behind a subscription paywall. When the two-month subscription embargo is over, the Article or Brief Report is made available under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-Share Alike 4.0 International (CC BY-NC 4.0) License. Authors now have the option to instead pay an Open Access APC (OA-APC). Payment of the OA-APC results in the Article or Brief Report being open access immediately upon publication under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) License. Subscription journals like MBoC that offer an open access option are called hybrid journals.

The conventional APC is $2,100 for an Article and $1,500 for a Brief Report. For corresponding authors who are ASCB members at the time payment is due, it is $1,680 for an Article and $1,200 for a Brief Report. The OA-APC is $4,500 for an Article and $3,900 for a Brief Report. For corresponding authors who are ASCB members at the time payment is due, it is $4,080 for an Article and $3,600 for a Brief Report.