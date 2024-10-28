Newswise — Citing testing, McDonald’s confirms quarter pounder patties are not the source of the E. coli outbreak and they will resume selling the patties this week.

McDonald’s has removed all contaminated products related to the E. coli outbreak from its restaurants.

According to the FDA, the most likely source of contamination was slivered onions. The onions were distributed from Taylor Farms in Colorado Springs and sold in stores in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and some airport locations.

The outbreak across 13 states killed one person and sickened 75.

