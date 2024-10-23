Newswise — The CDC has issued a food safety alert for an E. coli outbreak connected to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

Information from the USDA shows that slivered onions are likely the source of contamination.

Nearly 50 states have reported illnesses, most of which have been in Nebraska and Colorado.

One person has died and at least ten others have been hospitalized.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.