Newswise — The highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, called H5N1, is spreading in several countries across the world.

Recent cases have been reported in South Korea, Japan, Belgium and in the United States. Waterfowl, like ducks or geese, are the natural hosts of this virus and can kill birds in really high numbers.

Matthew Miller, director of McMaster University’s Michael G. DeGroote Institute for Infectious Disease Research and executive director of the Global Nexus School for Pandemic Prevention & Response, is available to speak to the spread of H5N1.

