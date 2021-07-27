Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center again has been named No. 1 in cancer in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 annual “Best Hospitals” rankings. Since the ranking’s inception in 1990, the institution has been selected as one of the top two hospitals for cancer in the country.

“This year’s ranking is especially rewarding considering the exceptional teamwork and collaboration we have seen throughout our institution during an unprecedented pandemic that created heightened risks for immunocompromised cancer patients,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “No matter the challenge, we are here for our patients, for each other and for our community. We thank everyone for their unwavering support that has helped us earn the top ranking in cancer in the midst of a pandemic.”

MD Anderson also is nationally ranked in subspecialties alongside general hospitals from across the nation. The institution ranked No. 4 in Urology, No. 5 in Gynecology, No. 11 in Ear, Nose and Throat, No. 17 in Diabetes and Endocrinology, No. 26 in Geriatrics and No. 37 in Gastroenterology and GI Surgery.

Two of the institution’s subspecialties — Neurology and Neurosurgery, and Pulmonology and Lung Surgery — received “High Performing” ratings. MD Anderson also was recognized among other hospitals for outstanding surgical care as reflected in high performing ratings for colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery.

“Our patients and their families drive us to deliver on our promise to end cancer, even more so this past year-and-a-half during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pisters said. “More than any time in our history, we have created a support system for our patients and we continue to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for everyone entering our campuses. We are eternally grateful to our patients who continue to inspire us with their courage and perseverance and their remarkable expressions of gratitude and hope.”

MD Anderson has been committed to Making Cancer History for more than 80 years. As one of the world's most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention, MD Anderson’s physicians are highly specialized and have treated cases of every kind — treating more rare cancers in a single day than most doctors see in their careers. Multidisciplinary teams use front-line diagnostic technology to identify each patient’s unique cancer and develop highly personalized treatment plans to improve their outcomes.

MD Anderson continues to explore cutting-edge translational and clinical research to develop novel therapies for patients through its world-class clinical trials program. The institution offers more than 1,400 clinical trials for common and rare cancers and has enrolled more than 8,200 patients in clinical trials that provide them with innovative treatments and access to life-saving investigational drugs well before they become standard treatments in the community.

MD Anderson’s ongoing research initiatives in cancer prevention continue to make an impact in communities around the world. In addition, the institution is committed to training the next generation of cancer care and research experts, with more than 5,100 trainees and students who participated in specialized educational programs last year.

“We celebrate all who have helped make this recognition possible: our employees, trainees, students, donors, volunteers, advocates and those we serve,” Pisters said. “Together, as One MD Anderson, we are moving our mission forward to end cancer.”

To view the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings, visit: health.usnews.com.

- 30 -