Newswise — HOUSTON and SAN DIEGO ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., today announced a strategic research and development alliance to expand the evaluation of two of Turning Point's investigational small molecules focusing on precision medicine targets well known in oncology.

The initial focus of the alliance will be Turning Point’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors that is currently being studied in a registrational Phase I/II study (TRIDENT-1). Alliance studies also will include elzovantinib (TPX-0022), a kinase inhibitor targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is currently being studied in a Phase I trial of patients with advanced solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET (SHIELD-1).

The planned focus of the alliance will include monotherapy and potential combinations with other agents – including chemotherapy, immunotherapies and other targeted agents.

"This agreement embodies our commitment to further advancing our innovative macrocyclic programs and complementing our development efforts through collaborative alliances with those who share our vision for breakthrough science," said Homa Yeganegi, senior vice president and global product development lead at Turning Point Therapeutics. "We look forward to working with MD Anderson to strengthen our scientific and clinical understanding of our multi-targeted compounds in several tumor types with the goal of speeding delivery of new cancer treatments to patients."

The alliance brings together MD Anderson's clinical trial infrastructure and expertise with Turning Point's differentiated targeted oncology pipeline. Under the terms of the alliance’s agreement, which spans a five-year period, collaborative preclinical and clinical studies will be conducted in several solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancers, gastrointestinal malignancies and endocrine cancers.

“There is a major unmet need to develop effective next-generation targeted therapies for cancer patients with oncogene-driven solid tumors, particularly those with mutations that render them resistant to our current therapies,” said John V. Heymach, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Thoracic/Head & Neck Medical Oncology at MD Anderson. "Our alliance with Turning Point represents an important opportunity to work toward advancing new treatment options for patients using novel inhibitors that target multiple driver mutations with the most characterized resistance patterns in common cancers."

The collaborative studies will be overseen by a joint steering committee. Turning Point will provide funding, study materials and other ongoing support throughout the term of the alliance.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes elzovantinib, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of previously treated patients with ALK-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; and TPX-4589 (LM-302), a novel ADC targeting Claudin18.2 which is being studied in a Phase 1 study in gastrointestinal cancers. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 52 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings. It has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).