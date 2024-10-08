Newswise — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced an agreement to become a Women’s Cancer Partner with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), marking a significant collaboration to improve breast and cervical cancer care worldwide. In this capacity, MD Anderson will actively participate in UICC’s initiatives aimed at addressing women’s cancers, with a focus on strategic development, knowledge-sharing and global advocacy.

“We are proud to work with UICC to strengthen global efforts in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of women’s cancers,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “This collaboration offers a valuable opportunity to share collective expertise, work alongside global leaders and make a significant impact addressing breast and cervical cancers, particularly in resource-limited regions that are disproportionately affected by these diseases.”

UICC is the largest global organization dedicated to reducing the global cancer burden and ensuring that cancer control is integrated into world health and development agendas. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, UICC unites over 1,100 member organizations across 170 countries working to advance cancer prevention, treatment and care.

Through partnerships, advocacy and capacity-building programs, UICC aims to reduce the inequities in cancer care and improve outcomes for millions of people affected by cancer worldwide. Its initiatives include supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Breast Cancer Initiative and Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative.

Breast and cervical cancers stand out as significant global health challenges. Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, while cervical cancer remains the fourth most prevalent. Both diseases disproportionately affect low- and middle-income countries, highlighting global health inequities.

This agreement strengthens the ongoing collaboration between MD Anderson and UICC, following their joint participation in the Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue on women’s cancers and the World Cancer Leaders' Summit. Under this new agreement, MD Anderson will contribute to the impact and reach of the UICC's breast and cervical cancer programs.

The collaboration enables MD Anderson to work closely with UICC on shaping strategies for addressing women’s cancers, participate in regional and global events and share knowledge across UICC’s international network. MD Anderson also will have opportunities for speaking roles, hosting dialogues, and contributing to key UICC publications focused on advancing women’s cancer care.

MD Anderson’s Strategy, which aims to make the greatest impact on humanity in the institution’s mission to end cancer, is advanced by aligning with others to further cancer prevention, education, research and treatment efforts. This announcement extends MD Anderson's commitment to this work, which includes an international collaboration to reduce the global burden of women’s cancers with the WHO, being named an IAEA Collaborating Centre, and an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to strengthen cancer prevention and control initiatives across the Americas.

Kathleen Schmeler elected to 2024-2026 UICC Board of Directors

At the recent General Assembly, UICC full members elected a new president and the 2024-2026 Board of Directors. Among those elected was Kathleen Schmeler, M.D., associate vice president of Global Oncology and professor of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine. As a board member, Schmeler will help shape UICC's strategic direction, working to unite the cancer community, reduce the global cancer burden, promote equity and ensure cancer control remains a priority in world health and development agendas.

Schmeler brings over 15 years of experience collaborating with global health organizations to improve cancer prevention and treatment services worldwide. Her work has focused on building the capacity for cervical cancer screening and treatment in Mozambique, Zambia, Indonesia and Latin America through hands-on provider training and telementoring via Project ECHO.

In 2017, Schmeler co-founded the International Gynecologic Cancer Society Global Fellowship, addressing the lack of formal gynecologic oncology training in certain regions. This two-year, in-country program, supported by international mentors, has expanded from five pilot sites to 22 fellowships across 16 countries, graduating over 50 fellows who now mentor future gynecologic oncologists.

Schmeler has been actively involved in UICC initiatives, participating in the Asia Pacific Regional Dialogue on women’s cancers, the World Cancer Leaders' Summit and the World Cancer Congress. She was co-author for UICC's publication on Integrated Approaches for Women's Cancers, further demonstrating her commitment to global cancer control efforts.

"I am deeply honored to be elected to the UICC Board of Directors. This opportunity allows me to contribute to the global mission against cancer on an even larger scale,” Schmeler said. “I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues on the board to advance UICC's mission, particularly in addressing the disparities in cancer care and outcomes across different regions. Together, we can significantly reduce the global cancer burden and ensure that quality cancer care is accessible to all, regardless of where they live."