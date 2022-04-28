Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Indianapolis-based Community Health Network today announced a partnership agreement to create Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center. A comprehensive clinical and research cancer program collaboration in central Indiana, Community MD Anderson will provide Hoosier cancer patients greater access to some of the most advanced oncology care.

Community has been a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, for nine years. The new partnership builds upon Community’s previous collaboration and MD Anderson’s nationally recognized expertise to create Community

MD Anderson, making Community the sixth partner in the country and the first new partner in six years. Community MD Anderson is the only partner in the Midwest.

“This partnership with MD Anderson combines the best of what Community already offers its patients with the added expertise of a global leader in cancer care,” said Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network. “One of the key advantages Community offers patients is convenient access to exceptional health care with a full continuum of services. In taking this next step with world-renowned experts in cancer care, Community MD Anderson will further elevate the care we offer our patients, while holding to our core value of patients first.”

In addition to giving Community physicians access to MD Anderson experts for peer-to-peer consultations, the partnership allows Community to offer eligible patients throughout Central Indiana and the broader Midwest access to innovative cancer treatments that are among the most advanced in the nation, and to select MD Anderson clinical trials and research studies, as well. Patients also will have the benefit of a centralized scheduling process and ease of access through Community MD Anderson’s commitment to seeing new patients within 48 hours of referral.

“Our team of 22,000 cancer experts in Houston applauds the excellence of Community and its commitment to elevate its cancer care, research and prevention services in order to offer world-renowned treatment to patients in the Midwest,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of

MD Anderson. “Together, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge research and groundbreaking clinical advances to help more patients affected by cancer across the nation and worldwide. We are excited for Community MD Anderson to join us in Making Cancer History.”

Community MD Anderson cancer centers at North, East and South now will offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary cancer care, benefiting patients with greater collaboration and with the adoption of shared practices developed by MD Anderson. Community MD Anderson cancer centers in Kokomo and Anderson are satellite centers that follow the same standards of care. All sites will utilize multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care in medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgery, pathology, diagnostic imaging and other supportive clinical services.

MD Anderson is a global leader in cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. It ranks as the nation’s No. 1 hospital for cancer care by U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. The institution has invested more than $1 billion in research in fiscal year 2021, and its cancer clinical trial program is among the largest in the nation, with more than 1,600 trials exploring innovative treatments.

MD Anderson and its network of hospitals and health care systems are dedicated to the institution’s mission to eliminate cancer in Texas, the nation and the world.

About Community Health Network Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of health care services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit health care destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

- 30 -

About MD Anderson The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings and has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

© 2022 The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center