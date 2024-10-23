Newswise — As part of its ongoing commitment to patient comfort and healing, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced a new focus on art to support the revitalization and expansion of its clinical facilities. This initiative will include the creation of a multisensory healing environment in both public spaces and patient care areas that are designed to prevent disease, promote health and foster well-being.

This transformative project aims to enhance every aspect of the patient experience, reinforcing MD Anderson's dedication to comprehensive care in a supportive environment, while the campuses of tomorrow will exemplify how clinical excellence and patient considerations can unite to create something truly special.

“As we expand our reach, we do so with the understanding that art can have a profound impact on the healing process,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “Our new and revitalized spaces will foster an environment that is inspirational and conducive to many different forms of physical and emotional healing.”

To help cultivate and curate this environment, the institution will welcome Jennifer Finkel, Ph.D., as associate vice president for Art Experience on January 6, 2025. In this position, Finkel will collaborate with senior leaders, patients, employees and community volunteers to curate and maintain a nationally recognized contemporary art collection and commissioned installations that foster inspiration and hope.

“As an art historian and curator, I am constantly reminded of the profound impact that artwork can have on individuals,” Finkel said. “However, within the hospital setting, the experience of viewing art takes on a distinct emotional resonance. Research has shown that art can improve mood, reduce stress and enhance the overall experience of a hospital visit, making it an invaluable resource for fostering healing and comfort.”

Finkel brings a wealth of experience to MD Anderson, having served as the Acquavella Curator of Art Collections at Wake Forest University for the past five years, where she oversaw the development and display of the university’s art collection. Previously, she worked for 15 years at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation as the curator of the art program where she managed art acquisitions and over 30 site-specific commissions for its facilities.

MD Anderson has existing support for arts integration through the Art Program and Art Committee, which identifies and curates artworks from the existing collection for placement in key areas such as lobbies, exam rooms, public corridors and clinical reception areas. In her role, Finkel will enhance this commitment by developing a strategic vision for experiencing art in health care settings and collaborating with philanthropic initiatives to represent the institution’s vision for art curation.

“Implementation of a patient and community-informed art program will enhance the patient and caregiver experience,” said Tadd Pullin, senior vice president of Institutional Affairs. “We envision a day when patients and families will walk through the doors of their chosen MD Anderson location feeling confident and hopeful, not only because of their care plan, but also because of the welcoming and uplifting environment around them.”