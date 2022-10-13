Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host its virtual Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium from November 17-18, 2022, featuring presentations and discussions on important topics in discovery and translational research that will drive the next wave of cancer breakthroughs. The event also includes a virtual poster session; interested researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts by October 24, 2022.

The Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium will include keynote presentations from Tyler Jacks, Ph.D., president of Break Through Cancer and the David H. Koch Professor of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Alan Ashworth, Ph.D., the E. Dixon Heise Distinguished Professor in Oncology at the University of California San Francisco; and Simona Colla, Ph.D., associate professor of Leukemia at MD Anderson.

The event also will feature a panel discussion, “The Patient Is the Focus: Breakthroughs from Bench to Bedside, Clinical and Multiomics Integration and High Value Cancer Care.” Additional sessions will focus on the following topics:

Clonal Expansion in Normal and Pathological Tissues: It’s All a Matter of Fitness

Unleashing the Immune System to Develop Therapeutic Strategies

Integrated Immune-Microbiome Biomarker Discovery

Clinical Data Science

“In the spirit of cooperation, MD Anderson is excited to host the Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium, and we welcome cancer researchers to participate in sharing cutting-edge discoveries that enable fruitful scientific discussions and innovations in the field,” said Giulio Draetta, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer. “This collaborative environment is accessible to everyone, and we encourage our peers to join our collective mission to end cancer as we strive to bring the best science to our patients.”

For more than 80 years, MD Anderson has advanced impactful research across the spectrum of cancer science. The institution has cultivated a unique environment that allows discoveries to be translated directly to the clinic and, simultaneously, insights from the clinic to inform studies in the lab. This seamless collaborative cycle enables significant breakthroughs at an unmatched pace.

The Leading Edge of Cancer Research Symposium brings together the global research community to engage in beneficial discussions and to stimulate innovative research that will improve patients’ lives. More information on the symposium, including a full agenda and links to register or submit posters, can be found at MDAnderson.org/ResearchSymposium.

