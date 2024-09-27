Newswise — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced its first-ever academic journal, Advances in Cancer Education & Quality Improvement (ACE-QI). The journal will publish research, training program summaries and quality improvement interventions for the oncology provider community.

The open-access, peer-reviewed journal will feature research and professional perspectives focused on training health care providers to meet myriad challenges around prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship in cancer care.

“We envision this journal as a catalyst for critical conversations across the cancer care continuum," said Joshua Kuban, M.D., associate vice president of Education & Alumni Relations. "By fostering collaboration and sharing insights, we aim to bridge gaps in education and clinical practice, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of care for cancer patients worldwide. We’re excited to see how this resource will inspire and connect professionals across disciplines.”

Created by MD Anderson’s Division of Education & Training to showcase and share broad research and expert findings across the cancer care and treatment spectrum, the journal represents a collaborative goal. The aim is to create a comprehensive academic source for students, faculty, clinicians and professionals working in cancer education to share and elevate research or initiatives that will improve care outcomes and the patient experience.

“As leaders in cancer education, it’s our responsibility to facilitate growth and expansion of understanding in this area,” said Carin Hagberg, M.D., senior vice president and chief academic officer. “This collective space will allow us to do so with experts from all corners of the oncology field, within our institution and beyond, to ultimately benefit cancer patients and move forward in our goal to end cancer.”

Article submissions are open to anyone working in the areas of quality improvement, education, patient experience and safety in oncology. The editorial board includes 16 members from multiple cancer and academic institutions. The journal’s first issue is planned to be published in spring 2025, with a goal to publish two issues annually, in the spring and fall.

The journal currently is accepting article submissions on:

Creating and adapting training programs

Delivering team-based education

Assessing quality improvement initiatives

Cultivating practices that support high reliability organizations and patient safety

Improving the patient experience

Meeting accreditation standards

Adapting learner-centered education programs to new technologies

In addition to Kuban, editorial staff include Deputy Editor-in-Chief Shalin Shah, M.D., professor of Radiation Oncology, Editorial Director Clara Fowler, director of the MD Anderson Research Medical Library, and Kathryn Krause, library information analyst.

For more information or to submit to the journal, visit: OpenWorks.MDAnderson.org/ACEQI.