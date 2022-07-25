Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was named number one in the nation for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” rankings. The institution has been one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey’s inception in 1990.

“We are proud to be ranked as the nation’s leader in cancer care,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “This ongoing recognition is thanks to the incredible MD Anderson community, including our faculty, employees, trainees, students, donors and advocates, who advance our science and our mission and who serve our patients by enabling us to provide the best care possible.”

In addition to MD Anderson’s top ranking for cancer care, the following specialties also are nationally ranked: Urology is No. 5, Diabetes & Endocrinology is No. 13, Ear, Nose & Throat is No. 20, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery is No. 32, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery is No. 38, Geriatrics is No. 47, and Neurology & Neurosurgery is ranked as “High Performing.

The institution continued to maintain its “High Performing” rating for common adult procedures and conditions for colon cancer and lung cancer. It also received “High Performing” ratings for the three newly-added common adult procedures and conditions: ovarian cancer, prostate cancer and uterine cancer.

With comprehensive efforts to advance cancer patient care, research, education and prevention, MD Anderson has been Making Cancer History for more than 80 years. Its physicians are devoted to providing high-quality, multidisciplinary care for patients with all cancer types, including rare cancers not often treated elsewhere. A team of providers, all with specialized expertise, works with each patient to provide individualized treatment plans that optimize outcomes and improve quality of life.

MD Anderson also drives impactful research across the spectrum of cancer science to bring new options to its patients. Discoveries from the lab are rapidly translated into clinical impact, and insights from the clinic guide ongoing research in the lab. MD Anderson’s clinical trials program is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with more than 1,600 trials that can offer innovative treatment options before they are widely available elsewhere.

Cancer prevention also is a cornerstone of MD Anderson’s mission. Knowing that healthy lifestyle choices can significantly lower an individual’s risk of cancer, the institution supports programs and research that seek to advance evidence-based prevention strategies around the world.

MD Anderson remains committed to training the next generation of cancer care and research experts, with more than 4,800 trainees and students participating in specialized educational programs last year.

“This ranking is a reminder of our responsibilities to those we serve, and it drives our unwavering commitment to our mission to end cancer,” Pisters said. “With the launch of our institutional Strategy, we have embarked upon MD Anderson’s most transformative era yet. Our aspirations are bold, and I am confident our strategic decisions will guide us in maximizing our impact on humanity.”

To view the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings, visit: Health.USNews.com.

- 30 -