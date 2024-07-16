Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was ranked number one in the nation for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-25 "Best Hospitals" survey. Since the survey's inception in 1990, MD Anderson has consistently been one of the top two hospitals in the nation for cancer care, and it has maintained the top ranking for the past 10 years.

“At MD Anderson, our mission is clear: to end cancer,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “This ranking reflects our relentless commitment to excellence in patient care, research, prevention and education. I am incredibly proud of our faculty, employees, volunteers and supporters who work tirelessly every day to make this possible. Together, we are making significant strides toward a future free from cancer.”

MD Anderson also achieved national rankings across various specialties among all hospitals: No. 2 for Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 9 in Urology, and No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. The institution also received "High Performing Ratings" in common adult procedures and conditions: colon cancer surgery; gynecological cancer surgery; leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma treatment; lung cancer surgery; and prostate cancer surgery.

For over 80 years, MD Anderson has remained committed to eliminating cancer in Texas, across the nation, and around the world. As a globally esteemed institution focused exclusively on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention, MD Anderson has garnered widespread recognition and respect.

In addition to the No. 1 ranking for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, MD Anderson is proud to be ranked No. 1 in Safety on Vizient’s Quality and Safety Scorecard and to be named the top hospital for oncology in Newsweek’s 2024 World’s Best Specialized Hospitals rankings. The institution also ranks among the world’s best in nursing, earning continual recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition program since 2001.

"The consistent top national recognitions MD Anderson receives for delivering compassionate, evidence-based care is a testament to our dedication to those we serve,” Pisters said. “Thank you to our exceptional team members, including trainees, students and volunteers, as well as the thousands of friends, community supporters and partners around the world. Your dedication to our patients and their families has been instrumental in advancing our mission to end cancer.”

