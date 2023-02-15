Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today was awarded 15 grants totaling $19.38 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of cancer research projects across the institution.

“We are grateful for CPRIT’s invaluable support of MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer,” said Peter Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “The funds awarded today will strengthen the ability of our world-leading team of dedicated scientists and clinicians to test new hypotheses, drive scientific discoveries and generate breakthroughs that can improve the lives of cancer patients.”

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded more than $3 billion in grants for cancer research. MD Anderson investigators have received $587 million, approximately 20% of the total awards. Programs supported by CPRIT funding have brought more than 288 distinguished cancer researchers to Texas, advanced the knowledge base for cancer treatment throughout the state and provided more than 8.2 million cancer prevention and early detection services reaching all 254 counties in Texas.

CPRIT awards to MD Anderson include:

Individual Investigator Research Awards:

Scholar Recruitment Awards:

Recruitment of one first-time, tenure-track faculty member - $2,000,000

- 30 -