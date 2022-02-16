Newswise — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was awarded $31.73 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in support of clinical, translational and prevention research across the institution. In total, MD Anderson received more than 28% of the $112.8 million in awards announced by CPRIT.

MD Anderson awards include a $2 million grant for a clinical trial investigating novel therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), which typically is not curable with existing treatments. Additionally, MD Anderson researchers received $2.8 million for childhood and adolescent cancer research, $2.5 million for a project expanding colorectal cancer testing to rural and underserved populations, nearly $2 million for prevention and early detection research, nearly $14.5 million for 14 individual investigator research awards and $8 million for faculty recruitment.

“As our dedicated team of experts at MD Anderson work to advance cancer research, care, education and prevention, we are immeasurably grateful for CPRIT’s continued support,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “These critical funds strengthen our ability to develop new therapeutic approaches, to expand cancer prevention efforts throughout Texas and beyond, and to further our mission to end cancer.”

Since its inception, CPRIT has awarded $3 billion in grants for cancer research, of which MD Anderson investigators have received approximately 20% of the total awards. Programs supported by CPRIT funding have brought 263 cancer researchers to Texas, advanced the knowledge base for cancer treatment throughout the state, and provided 7.8 million cancer prevention and early detection services to Texans.

“The grants awarded today illustrate the broad spectrum of CPRIT’s impact in the fight against cancer,” explained Wayne Roberts, CPRIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “From recruitment awards bringing topflight researchers to Texas, continued investment in cancer prevention and screening programs across the state and supporting cancer-fighting innovation in early-stage companies, Texas just took another major step forward in becoming a national leader in conquering cancer.”

CPRIT awards to MD Anderson include:

Individual Investigator Research Awards:

Individual Investigator Research Awards for Cancer in Children and Adolescents:

Targeting SMARCA4 Mutations in Pediatric Burkitt's Lymphoma (Michael Green, Ph.D., Lymphoma/Myeloma) - $1,400,000

Epigenetic Regulation of Alternative Lengthening of Telomeres (ALT) in Pediatric High-Grade Gliomas (Jian Hu, Ph.D., Cancer Biology) - $1,399,992

Individual Investigator Research Awards for Clinical Translation:

The INTERCEPT Trial (Investigating Novel Therapy to Target Early Relapse and Clonal Evolution as Preemptive Therapy) for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (Courtney DiNardo, M.D., Leukemia) - $1,991,960

Individual Investigator Research Awards for Prevention and Early Detection:

Monitoring of Field Effects for the Detection of Bladder Cancer (Bogdan Czerniak, M.D., Ph.D., Pathology) - $1,993,172

Expansion of Cancer Prevention Services to Rural and Medically Underserved Populations:

Alliance for Colorectal Cancer Testing 3.0 (ACT 3.0) (Lewis Foxhall, M.D., Clinical Cancer Prevention) - $2,500,000

Scholar Recruitment Awards:

Recruitment of two scholars - $8,000,000

- 30 -

About MD Anderson The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings. It has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

© 2022 The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center