Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host the 2024 Cancer Neuroscience Symposium, Feb. 28 - Mar. 1, in collaboration the journal Advanced Biology. The symposium gathers leading experts in the developing field of cancer neuroscience, including neuroscientists, cancer biologists and clinicians, to explore how the nervous system impacts tumor development and progression.

“There are many unanswered questions about the relationship between the nervous system and cancer, and it is imperative that we unite researchers across a broad range of disciplines to help put the pieces together and make impactful discoveries,” said symposium organizer Moran Amit, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of Head and Neck Surgery. “We are excited to build on the 2022 symposium, which included more than 1,200 participations, to accelerate the growth of this emerging field and to work toward meaningful benefits for our patients.”

The symposium will begin virtually, with a satellite meeting on Feb. 28 featuring talks on translational and clinical innovations in the field, including cancer therapies, mental health and pain effects, a clinical trial panel, and a meet-the-editor session.

The primary meeting will be held Feb. 29 - Mar. 1 at MD Anderson and offer a variety of topics on the relationship between cancer and the nervous system, including cancer and aging, neurodegeneration, and interactions between the central and peripheral nervous systems and tumor biology.

The symposium also includes an abstract competition open to all registrants. All submitted abstracts will be published as part of a proceedings supplement in Advanced Biology, and the top three will be chosen for an award. Select early-stage investigators also will be invited to work with an editor to contribute a perspective piece on the future of the field of cancer neuroscience.

More information on the symposium, including a full agenda and links to register, can be found here.

