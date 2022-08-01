Newswise — HOUSTON ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will host the virtual Cancer Neuroscience Symposium Sept. 22-23, 2022, in collaboration with the journal Advanced Biology. The symposium is free to attend and gathers leading experts in the field to discuss a variety of topics on the relationship between cancer biology and neuroscience. Registration includes the opportunity to participate in an abstract competition and to view sessions following the event.

The Cancer Neuroscience Symposium will bring together neuroscientists, cancer biologists and clinicians in the developing field of cancer neuroscience to explore how the nervous system impacts tumor development and progression. The planned sessions will cover a broad range of topics including:

Neural regulation of cancer

Glial cell regulation of cancer

Cancer neuro-immunology

Tumors in the central and peripheral nervous systems

Neurological side effects of cancer therapies

Quality of life, neural health and rehabilitation

“Interdisciplinary research is key to making impactful discoveries in cancer neuroscience, so it is critical to assemble scientists with complementary expertise in order to share insights in tumor neurobiology, nervous system tumors, neurotoxicity and symptom research,” said symposium organizer Moran Amit, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of Head and Neck Surgery. “By hosting this symposium with Advanced Biology, MD Anderson is pleased to foster discussion and collaboration between the disciplines and to stimulate advances in this emerging field that can benefit our patients.”

The symposium also includes an abstract competition open to all registrants. All submitted abstracts will be published as part of a proceedings supplement in Advanced Biology, and the top three will be selected for a monetary award. Researchers are encouraged to send their submissions to [email protected] by Sept. 1. Select early-stage investigators also will be invited to work with an editor to contribute a perspective piece in a future issue of the journal.

More information on the symposium, including a full agenda and links to register or submit posters, can be found here.

