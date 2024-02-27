Newswise — WASHINGTON (Feb. 27, 2024) - Measles is a ‘heat-seeking missile’ experts warn as Florida’s outbreak grows. This is the largest measles outbreak in the U.S. right now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there have been at least 35 measles cases in 15 states in 2024, most related to international travel. In January, there were nine measles cases in Pennsylvania, eight of them in Philadelphia.

Measles is an infectious disease and it can be dangerous especially for babies and young children. According to the CDC, symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Measles rash appears three to five days after the first symptoms.Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on various aspects of this outbreak.Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can talk about the importance of isolation and vaccination in preventing the spread of measles.

If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

-GW-



