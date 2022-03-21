Abstract

Important challenges in stem cell research and regenerative medicine are reliable assessment of pluripotency state and purity of differentiated cell populations. Pluripotency and differentiation are regulated and determined by activity of developmental signal transduction pathways (STPs). To date activity of these STPs could not be directly measured on a cell sample.

Here we validate a novel assay platform for measurement of activity of developmental STPs (STP) for use in stem cells and stem cell derivatives. In addition to previously developed STP assays, we report development of an additional STP assay for the MAPK-AP1 pathway. Subsequently, activity of Notch, Hedgehog, TGFβ, Wnt, PI3K, MAPK-AP1, and NFκB signaling pathways was calculated from Affymetrix transcriptome data of human pluripotent embryonic (hES) and iPS cell lines under different culture conditions, organ-derived multipotent stem cells, and differentiated cell types, to generate quantitative STP activity profiles.

Results show that the STP assay technology enables reliable and quantitative measurement of multiple STP activities simultaneously on any individual cell sample. Using the technology, we found that culture conditions dominantly influence the pluripotent stem cell STP activity profile, while the origin of the stem cell line was a minor variable. A pluripotency STP activity profile (Pluripotency qPAP) was defined (active PI3K, MAPK, Hedgehog, Notch, TGFβ, and NFκB pathway, inactive Wnt pathway). Differentiation of hES cells to intestinal progenitor cells resulted in an STP activity profile characterized by active PI3K, Wnt and Notch pathways, comparable to the STP activity profile measured on primary intestinal crypt stem cells. Quantitative STP activity measurement is expected to improve experimental reproducibility and standardization of pluripotent and multipotent stem cell culture/differentiation, and enable controlled manipulation of pluripotency/differentiation state using pathway targeting compounds.