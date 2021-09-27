Newswise — NEW YORK--With 7 in 10 consumers saying they will continue cooking at home after the pandemic, culinary skills and information are more important than ever. Home cooks, many of whom are buying even more vegetables and plant-based foods now, may need inspiration and tips for how to make plant-based meals delicious. Meatless Monday, a nonprofit public health initiative developed in association with the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, announces a new group of Culinary Ambassadors. This group is made up of culinary professionals across a variety of specialties who are dedicated to providing plant-based and vegetarian meal expertise. The experts are available for culinary-related media interviews, TV appearances and special events.

The Meatless Monday Culinary Ambassadors can shed light on ways home cooks can elevate their plant-based meals; plan veggie-centric holiday meals that will delight meat-loving guests; get inspired by plants used in global cuisines and provide tips on how to get started with plant-based cooking.

“We are excited to work with this diverse group of professionals who can provide insight into preparing delicious plant-based foods. These culinary experts include a chef who is also a medical doctor, restaurant chefs, TV celebrity chefs, and cookbook authors who are all volunteering their time and sharing their knowledge to inspire people to creatively cook plant-based meals,” said Dana Smith, Meatless Monday campaign director.

The ambassadors include:

More information on the Culinary Ambassadors is available here.

The views, information, or opinions expressed by Meatless Monday Culinary Ambassadors are solely those of the individuals and do not necessarily represent those of Meatless Monday, The Monday Campaigns, Grace Communications Foundation or its employees.

About Meatless Monday:

Meatless Monday is a global movement, followed by millions, with a simple message: one day a week, cut out meat for personal health and the health of the planet.

Launched in 2003, Meatless Monday is a non-profit initiative of The Monday Campaigns, working in collaboration with the Center for a Livable Future (CLF) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Our goal is to reduce meat consumption by 15% for our personal health and the health of the planet. For more information, visit meatlessmonday.com.

--