BACKGROUND

Newswise — Heart failure (HF) is a global health problem characterized by impaired heart function. Cardiac remodeling and cell death contribute to the development of HF. Although treatments such as digoxin and angiotensin receptor blocker drugs have been used, their effectiveness in reducing mortality is uncertain. Researchers are exploring the use of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell (ADMSC) exosomes (Exos) as a potential therapy for HF. These vesicles, secreted by cells, may aid in tissue repair and regulation of inflammation and immune responses. However, further investigation is needed to understand the specific role of these vesicles in HF treatment.

AIM

To investigate the mechanism of extracellular vesicles produced by ADMSC s in the treatment of HF.

METHODS

Exogenous surface markers of ADMSCs were found, and ADMSCs were cultured.

RESULTS

The identification of surface markers showed that the surface markers CD44 and CD29 of adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) were well expressed, while the surface markers CD45 and CD34 of ADSCs were negative, so the cultured cells were considered ADSCs. Western blotting detected the Exo surface marker protein, which expressed CD63 protein but did not express calnexin protein, indicating that ADSC-derived Exos were successfully extracted.

CONCLUSION

The secretion of MSCs from adipose tissue can increase ATP levels, block cardiomyocyte apoptosis, and enhance the heart function of animals susceptible to HF. The inhibition of Bax, caspase-3 and p53 protein expression may be related to this process.

Key Words: Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell exosomes, Heart failure, Cardiomyocyte apoptosis

Core Tip: Our study highlights the potential of mesenchymal stem cell exosomes (Exos) from adipose tissue as a promising therapy for heart failure (HF). Administration of adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell Exos improved cardiac function, evidenced by increased ATP content and enhanced parameters like ejection fraction, fractional shortening, and stroke volume. Furthermore, adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)-Exo reduced serum levels of b-type natriuretic peptide and atrial natriuretic peptide, associated with HF progression, and exhibited anti-apoptotic effects by regulating pro- and anti-apoptotic proteins in cardiac tissue. These findings suggest that ADSCs-Exo could prevent cardiomyocyte death and inhibit HF progression.