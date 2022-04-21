Background: The application of big data resources and the development of medical collaborative networks (MCNs) boost each other. However, MCNs are often assumed to be exogenous. How big data resources affect the emergence, development, and evolution of endogenous MCNs has not been well explained.

Objective: This study aimed to explore and understand the influence of the mechanism of a wide range of shared and private big data resources on the transaction efficiency of medical services to reveal the impact of big data resources on the emergence and development of endogenous MCNs.

Methods: This study was conducted by administering a survey questionnaire to information technology staff and medical staff from 132 medical institutions in China. Data from information technology staff and medical staff were integrated. Structural equation modeling was used to test the direct impact of big data resources on transaction efficiency of medical services. For those big data resources that had no direct impact, we analyzed their indirect impact.

Results: Sharing of diagnosis and treatment data (β=.222; P=.03) and sharing of medical research data (β=.289; P=.04) at the network level (as big data itself) positively directly affected the transaction efficiency of medical services. Network protection of the external link systems (β=.271; P=.008) at the level of medical institutions (as big data technology) positively directly affected the transaction efficiency of medical services. Encryption security of web-based data (as big data technology) at the level of medical institutions, medical service capacity available for external use, real-time data of diagnosis and treatment services (as big data itself) at the level of medical institutions, and policies and regulations at the network level indirectly affected the transaction efficiency through network protection of the external link systems at the level of medical institutions.

Conclusions: This study found that big data technology, big data itself, and policy at the network and organizational levels interact with, and influence, each other to form the transaction efficiency of medical services. On the basis of the theory of neoclassical economics, the study highlighted the implications of big data resources for the emergence and development of endogenous MCNs.