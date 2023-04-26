Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common musculoskeletal disease, and it is a major cause of pain, disability and health burden. Pain is the most common and bothersome presentation of OA, but its treatment is still suboptimal, due to the short-term action of employed analgesics and their poor adverse effect profile. Due to their regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) have been extensively investigated as a potential therapy for OA, and numerous preclinical and clinical studies found a significant improvement in joint pathology and function, pain scores and/or quality of life after administration of MSCs. Only a limited number of studies, however, addressed pain control as the primary end-point or investigated the potential mechanisms of analgesia induced by MSCs. In this paper, we review the evidence reported in literature that support the analgesic action of MSCs in OA, and we summarize the potential mechanisms of these antinociceptive effects.